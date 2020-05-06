CCSO: 2 detention officers, 1 inmate confirmed COVID-19 positive

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff has confirmed two Detention Officers, and one inmate COVID-19 positive Tuesday.

CCSO says the sheriff's office was informed Sunday that an officer was confirmed positive. The officer has developed symptoms COVID-19 related on April 29. The officer was able to get tested May 1 and has been away from work since signs and symptoms began to develop.

Later on Sunday, the sheriff's office was notified of a another officer who received notification of being confirmed positive for COVID-19. This officer was tested April 29 and has stayed away from work as well.

Those individuals are working with the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department to identify who they have come in contact with and to help limit the spread.

CCSO says on Tuesday, they have began testing staff and will continue to do so until everyone assigned or regularly enters the facility has been tested.

Today, the sheriff's office was informed of an inmate who was confirmed positive for COVID-19. The inmate was booked into the facility April 29, and while being processed the individual complained of a cough, the individual was then isolated, according to CCSO. The inmate has been isolated since and was tested May 4. Medical staff will continue to monitor the inmate for necessary treatment while at the facility.

So far, these are the only confirmed COVID-19 positive Sheriff employees and inmates in the Flagstaff facility, CCSO says.