Casino Del Sol to close until April 13 over coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — Casino del Sol is the latest major business to close its doors amid concerns over the coronavirus in Arizona.

The closure involves all casino properties and will start Wednesday, March 18 at 5 p.m. and last until Monday, April 13 at 8 a.m.

The Casino's CEO, Kimberly Van Amburg, announced the decision Tuesday evening.

"We are taking these steps because our priority is our community – our team members, our guests, and the wider community of Tucson and the entire State of Arizona," she said in a news release. "We believe a temporary closure is the right thing to do in order to help reduce the impact of the virus in our community."

Van Amburg said the decision follows guidance of the CDC, and may change depending on their recommendation.