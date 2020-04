TUCSON, Ariz. — Casino Del Sol is doing their part to make sure healthcare workers won't go hungry as they continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines.

Culinary staff from the casino are making and delivering lunches for 2,000 health care workers across the city.

They will do this for several days over the next two weeks.

Today, staff dropped off meals at St. Joseph's. On Wednesday, they will deliver food to Tucson Medical Center.