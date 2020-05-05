Menu

CASA seeks new volunteers to help abused children through pandemic

Pima County is seeking new people to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA volunteers) for neglected and abused children, now and throughout the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.
Posted at 7:53 AM, May 05, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County is seeking new people to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA volunteers) for neglected and abused children, now and throughout the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.

CASA of Pima County recruiter Angie McBride studies show that abusers become more violent in an attempt to feel a sense of control. And increased stress increases the risk of abuse on children.

"Abusers unfortunately their only copping mechanism at times is to abuse or neglect others," McBride said.

CASA volunteers need to be 21 years of age or older, pass a thorough background check, and complete 30 hours of pre-service training.

CASA is now providing free virtual, interactive training to new volunteers, with multiple classes and schedules available.

Once trained and appointed as an advocate, volunteers will engage with the child regularly, provide support and a stable relationship, and help identify, recommend, and ensure the child receives the services they need.

"A lot of times when children come into foster care, what happens to their world, it’s turned upside-down, and they have very little time to understand what is happening to them," McBride said. "There is a lot of people in and out of their lives, so that CASA volunteer helps maintain some of that stability for them."

To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call (520) 724-2060, email CASAProgram@sc.pima.gov or visit our website azcourts.gov.

