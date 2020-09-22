Carondelet to allow 1 visitor per inpatient at hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two hospitals in Tucson are relaxing some visitor restrictions for patients at their facilities.

Carondelet Health Network -- which manages St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson -- is now allowing one designated visitor per inpatient at their facilities.

Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms and be required to wear a mask at the hospital.

Carondelet says previous visitor policies will remain in place, allowing for one designated visitor for childbirth or end-of-life patients, one visitor for bedded patients in the emergency room, one visitor for elective procedures if patient is under 18 years of age or over 65 years of age, and two visitors for newborns in the NICU.

All visitor policies exclude anyone suspected to have COVID-19, or who have tested positive, as well as minors or children.