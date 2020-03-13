Menu

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau quarantined, wife tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: 7:08 PM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 22:08:01-04
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and first lady Sophie Gregoire wave on their arrival to the Ministro Pistarini international airport for the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Leaders from the Group of 20 industrialized nations will meet in Buenos Aires for two-day starting Friday. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive with coronavirus, the CBC reported on Thursday.

Sophie Trudeau became ill when she returned from a trip from the UK.

"Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results," Prime Minister Trudeau said in a tweet earlier on Thursday.

The prime minister will undergo a self-quarantine for 14 days. Justin Trudeau says he does not have any symptoms.

Despite the quarantine, Trudeau had conversations with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

"The Prime Minister and the President welcomed the close coordination between Canada and the United States in managing this challenge, including as it relates to the Canada-U.S. border, and looked forward to staying in touch," Trudeau's office said.

