California to lend 500 ventilators to national stockpile

Posted: 2:58 PM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 17:58:32-04
Beth LaBerge/Pool Photo via AP, File
FILE - In this March 28, 2020, file photo, Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar, right, watches as California Gov. Gavin Newsom writes down a note during a tour with Sridhar of the Bloom Energy Sunnyvale, Calif., campus. Bloom Energy is a fuel cell generator company that has switched over to refurbishing ventilators as an increasing number of patients experience respiratory issues as a result of COVID-19. Gov. Newsom announced Monday, April 6, 2020, the state would loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of coronavirus-related hospitalizations. (Beth LaBerge/Pool Photo via AP, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor says the state will lend 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement on Monday follows commitments by Oregon and Washington to transfer ventilators to New York.

It also comes despite California's request for 10,000 ventilators from the national stockpile, which has not been fulfilled.

Newsom said California hospitals have recently boosted their ventilator stock by 3,000, giving hospitals in the state more than 11,000 ventilator.

