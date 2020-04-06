California to lend 500 ventilators to national stockpile

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor says the state will lend 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement on Monday follows commitments by Oregon and Washington to transfer ventilators to New York.

It also comes despite California's request for 10,000 ventilators from the national stockpile, which has not been fulfilled.

Newsom said California hospitals have recently boosted their ventilator stock by 3,000, giving hospitals in the state more than 11,000 ventilator.