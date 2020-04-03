California homeless advocate: 'We're moving way too slowly'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One population is particularly vulnerable to contracting and spreading the coronavirus: the homeless.

Officials have vowed repeatedly to get them indoors, but testing shortages and bureaucratic wrangling are making it difficult.

Relatively few of California's 150,000 homeless population have been moved into individual quarters.

It's unclear how many even have the highly contagious virus.

It's a problem playing out nationwide and it's unclear how many may even have coronavirus.

Homeless advocates say they are terrified of the illness taking off on the streets.