CAJUA creates webpage for resources to report non-compliance at UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - In order to get a better hold of non-compliant behavior when it comes to COVID-19 at the University of Arizona, the Coalition for Academic Justice at the University of Arizona has created a webpage filled with resources for reporting such behavior.

"We were worried that there might not be good enforcement of the health and safety guidelines," said Nick Halsey, a member of CAJUA.

The webpage is a concise place where students, staff, faculty or anyone who is a member of the University of Arizona community can find the information necessary to report non-compliant behavior.

“We wanted a way for members of the university community to hold administration, to hold the university accountable for any lapses in the health and safety commitments that they had made," said Halsey.

Halsey told KGUN9 CAJUA decided to put a webpage of reporting resources together after members realized some non-compliant behavior was going unreported simply because people didn't know where to go to report.

“We have several link to offices of the university where they might report violations to these protocols," he said.

The webpage also includes a list of different policies and procedures in place at the university to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Halsey said CAJUA even created a template staff, students, and faculty can print out to keep track of any non-compliant incidents they see or come across.

He added the resources were pulled together for anyone who needs them.

“This is for instructors, for students, undergrads, grad students, this is for staff, facilities management, for anyone who works in any office at the university," he said.