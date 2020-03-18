Menu

Buy a meal, get a free roll of toilet paper at Illinois restaurant

Posted: 1:32 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 16:50:31-04
A customer reaches for one of the last packages of toilet paper at Target in the Tenleytown area of Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Supplies are restocked as trucks come in but the coronavirus outbreak is causing a current shortage of some items. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
As the nation suddenly encounters a toilet paper shortage at stores, one restaurant has come up with the perfect solution: Buy a meal, get a free roll of toilet paper.

Beacon Tap, a restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, launched the promotion on Tuesday. The promotion is good with take-out and delivery orders as most restaurants have shuttered their dining rooms amid the spread of coronavirus.

"I gotta say, this neighborhood and our patrons are amazing. You really know how to make staff feel appreciated," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Des Plaines is located 20 miles northwest of Chicago.

Unfortunately, the restaurant's delivery radius only extends six miles.

