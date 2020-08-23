Businesses heavily lobbied Arizona governor during pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had no shortage of advice when he was considering reopening the state following a six-week coronavirus shutdown that ended in mid-May.

Records provided to The Associated Press show the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a national small business lobbying group were among those sending letters to the Republican governor offering their take on what they needed.

Other key groups seeking the governor’s ear were associations representing hospitals, nursing homes and physicians. Hospitals sought waivers to allow them to restart elective surgeries, and Ducey complied.