Businesses heavily lobbied Arizona governor during pandemic

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey talks about an executive order as he speaks about the latest coronavirus information at a news conference, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Posted at 9:50 AM, Aug 23, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had no shortage of advice when he was considering reopening the state following a six-week coronavirus shutdown that ended in mid-May.

Records provided to The Associated Press show the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a national small business lobbying group were among those sending letters to the Republican governor offering their take on what they needed.

Other key groups seeking the governor’s ear were associations representing hospitals, nursing homes and physicians. Hospitals sought waivers to allow them to restart elective surgeries, and Ducey complied.

