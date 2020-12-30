Menu

Burdened Arizona hospitals turn away ambulances, transfers

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, right, answers a question about the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona as he holds a news conference as Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ listens in Phoenix. What began as a single case of a new coronavirus infecting a person affiliated with Arizona State University on Jan. 26 turned into a vast outbreak afflicting hundreds of thousands of Arizonans that had killed nearly 8,000 by the end of the year. The coronavirus pandemic was Arizona's top news story of the year. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Dec 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-30 17:39:40-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest hospital chain says some hospitals have stopped accepting patients brought to them by ambulance runs and transfers as they scramble to address a backlog of sick people amid a COVID-19 surge.

Banner Health said 10 hospitals late Monday were diverting ambulances and transfers to other medical facilities and six were still doing so early Tuesday.

Arizona has the second highest coronavirus infection rate in the nation. State officials announce Arizona will include people aged 75 and older in the second phase of vaccinations against COVID-19 in a move to keep hospitals from getting further overwhelmed.

