Broncos star Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19, source confirms

2018 Getty Images
Robert Reiners/Getty Images
SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 09: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 16, 2020
DENVER — Broncos star Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to Scrips station KMGH on Thursday.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news, confirming Miller's positive test through his agent. Miller was reportedly resting comfortably at home and in good spirits.

Denver7 confirmed that the Broncos were aware of the situation, but the team was not releasing more information about Miller on Thursday.

This article was written by Troy Renck for KMGH.

