Broncos star Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19, source confirms

DENVER — Broncos star Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to Scrips station KMGH on Thursday.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news, confirming Miller's positive test through his agent. Miller was reportedly resting comfortably at home and in good spirits.

NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

Denver7 confirmed that the Broncos were aware of the situation, but the team was not releasing more information about Miller on Thursday.