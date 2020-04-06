Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

British Open cancels 2020 tournament

Posted: 7:26 AM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 10:45:34-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Matt Dunham/AP
Ireland's Shane Lowry holds and kisses the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
British Open cancels 2020 tournament

The British Open is the latest sporting event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament confirmed that it was canceling the event for the first time since World War II in a statement on Monday.

The tournament was scheduled to take place between July 12 and 19.

The British Open is the first major golf championship to completely cancel the 2020 event. Both The Masters and the PGA Championship are currently postponed, but at this point still plan on holding a tournament in 2020.

The U.S. Open has not yet made a decision about the 2020 tournament.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.