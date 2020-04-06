British Open cancels 2020 tournament

The British Open is the latest sporting event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament confirmed that it was canceling the event for the first time since World War II in a statement on Monday.

The tournament was scheduled to take place between July 12 and 19.

The British Open is the first major golf championship to completely cancel the 2020 event. Both The Masters and the PGA Championship are currently postponed, but at this point still plan on holding a tournament in 2020.

The U.S. Open has not yet made a decision about the 2020 tournament.