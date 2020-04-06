BP giving 50 cent per gallon gas discount to hospital staff, first responders amid COVID-19 pandemic

BP gas stations have joined the growing list of businesses offering discounts to those working in the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout April, BP and Amoco will give a 50 cent per gallon discount on gas to first responders, nurses, and hospital workers.

To get the discount, those that qualify need to verify their employment through ID.me, a digital identity verification system. Once employment is verified, the website will give first responders and hospital workers a code to enter at the pump before filling up.

Beginning April 6, BP is offering free coffee, fountain drinks or hot dogs to all emergency service workers and hospital staff who show their official ID at AM PM convenience stores . BP is also offering discounted meal bundles to those in need.

"We're honored to support the health workers and first responders who are on the frontline of keeping our communities safe," said Richard Harding, BP North America's senior vice president of marketing and sales. "We're here to help keep them moving so they can continue their life-saving work."

To learn more about the offer visit the BP website.

This story was originally published by Katie Cox on WRTV in Indianapolis.