Board of Supervisors could redeclare COVID-19 an emergency in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As cases of the COVID-19 delta variant surge across the country, the Pima County Board of Supervisors may redeclare an emergency.

"It is clear Pima County is experiencing its fourth surge," Pima County Administrator, Chuck Huckleberry, said last week.

We need to get people vaccinated," Supervisor Matt Heinz said Monday. "Redeclaring this emergency makes people understand that this isn't over."

A mask mandate could be one of the first things to happen if an emergency is declared in the county. However, Supervisor Matt Heinz says that this would only be for schools for now. Heinz says that if the board does this, it will take pressure off the districts that feel threatened by Governor Doug Ducey's law that bans mask mandates.

The board will also be discussing if vaccines should be required for all county employees.

"We can't have these 7000 public servants serving the people in so many different capacities but also potentially giving them a fatal illness," Heinz said.

Following the CDC's decision to extend the eviction moratorium until October 3rd, Heinz said the board will also reaffirm that decision.

"The beautiful thing about that is that it gives us some additional time to get some additional case managers to get these rental assistance funds to people," Heinz said. "Frankly it prevents any need for an eviction hearing in the first place."

The board will meet Tuesday.

If you are looking to get vaccinated, click here for more information.