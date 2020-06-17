BK Tacos shifts to takeout only as COVID-19 cases spike in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — BK Carne Asada and Hot Dogs is voluntarily closing the dine-in areas of its two Tucson restaurants due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

BK owner Benjamin Galaz confirmed Wednesday they're voluntarily shifting back to takeout and curbside pickup at its shops near 1st Avenue and Glenn Street, and its south side location near 12th Avenue and Wyoming Street.

A spokesperson for the restaurant explained Galaz's reason for the change in an email:

BK’s Carne Asada & Hot Dogs is challenging local business owners to stop the spread of COVID-19. In an effort to protect BK’s employees and the local community, beginning Thursday, June 18, BK’s is shutting down dine-in services and shifting to delivery and drive-thru only at both restaurant locations. Owner Benjamin Galaz feels a responsibility to keep his community safe and healthy and wants to share this message to challenge local restaurant owners to do the same.

Owner Benjamin Galaz says he decided to take the step as COVID-19 cases have seen a jump in recent days. On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record 2,392 cases of the virus confirmed in 24 hours. On Wednesday, that number was 1,827.

While the number of COVID-19 tests performed is increasing as well, the percent of those tests returning positive results has continued to climb as well.