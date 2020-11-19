Bisbee schools go back to online-only learning

TUCSON, Ariz.-- Schools in Bisbee will be going back to online-learning only.

Bisbee Unified School District officials said two staff members and one student have tested positive for COVID-19.

But they said a recent spike in cases is a cause for concern.

On Wednesday, the district announced the end of its hybrid program at the end of the week with no set date to return to campus.

"Stay on like through the end of the fall semester which is about December 17," said Superintendent Tom Woody. "Then we have announced to our parents we are going to look at what our benchmarks are the week of the 21st. Then we'll decide whether we can come back to in-person after the Christmas break."

Classes began remotely for the district this school year.

Then went hybrid a few weeks later.

