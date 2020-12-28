Better Business Bureau reports scams involving COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "If something looks too good to be true, it probably is," said Sean Herdrick with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona.

Herdrick explained that this is often one of the first warning signs of a scam, including those that use the newly released COVID-19 vaccine as bait to draw in victims.

"Scammers are really starting to prey on peoples' hope to get a vaccine soon and quick, which probably isn't realistic for most people right now," said Herdrick.

The Pima County Health Department released a potential timeline that shows who will receive the vaccine and when. This winter, that includes health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities.

"You just really need to make sure that you do your research. The vaccine is not widely available yet. These scammers are making it sound like they can get it for you quicker," said Herdrick.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers are targeting southern Arizonans on multiple platforms. This includes texts, emails, phone calls and websites. Herdrick explained that almost all scammers are out to make a profit.

"They're fishing for information. They'll post a link that asks you to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. They'll ask for your name, date of birth and/or your social security number," said Herdrick.

In order to protect yourself, officials recommend only getting information about the vaccine through your local health department, the Centers for Disease Control and/or your doctor.

"Be really cautious of where you are getting your information and verify that you are going to the right source," said Herdrick.

To report a scam to the Better Business Bureau, click here.