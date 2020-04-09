Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Beauty queen temporarily hangs up crown to fight COVID-19 as doctor

items.[0].image.alt
Invision
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee, performs at the 69th annual Miss World competition at the Excel centre in London Saturday, Dec 14, 2019, as 120 national representatives from around the world compete for the famous blue crown. Reigning Miss World, Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico will crown her successor. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Beauty queen temporarily hangs up crown to fight COVID-19 as doctor
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 12:36:28-04

A beauty queen has decided to temporarily hang up her crowd to head back to work at a hospital to fight COVID-19 as a doctor.

In 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee was crowned Miss England. But after taking a break to compete in pageants, she decided to return to her career as a doctor.

Mukherjee told CNN that former colleagues of hers at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England, were reaching out to her about how bad things were with the coronavirus.

"I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work," Mukherjee told CNN. "It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help."

Before Mukherjee returns to work, she has to self-isolate for one to two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.