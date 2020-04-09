Beauty queen temporarily hangs up crown to fight COVID-19 as doctor

A beauty queen has decided to temporarily hang up her crowd to head back to work at a hospital to fight COVID-19 as a doctor.

In 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee was crowned Miss England. But after taking a break to compete in pageants, she decided to return to her career as a doctor.

Mukherjee told CNN that former colleagues of hers at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England, were reaching out to her about how bad things were with the coronavirus.

"I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work," Mukherjee told CNN. "It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help."

Before Mukherjee returns to work, she has to self-isolate for one to two weeks.