Barrio Brewing gifts $25,000 in grocery gift cards to Tucson restaurant workers

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson brewery is reaching out to local restaurant workers enduring troubles from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Barrio Brewing Foundation is working with the Tucson Metro Chamber and Greater Tucson Leadership to distribute $25,000 worth of $50 grocery store gift cards to laid off restaurant and bar employees in the city.

With record-setting unemployment claims across the state and country, and multiple restaurants laying off employees amid the statewide shutdown, it's likely a lot of peopl will need that money.

Program managers are asking local restaurant workers who want the gift cards for their employees to reach out by email to toabegody@tucsonchamber.org.