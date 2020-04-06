Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Barrio Brewing gifts $25,000 in grocery gift cards to Tucson restaurant workers

Posted: 3:02 PM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 18:02:36-04
items.[0].image.alt
(credit: Barrio Brewing Company/Facebook)
Barrio Brewing Company
Barrio Brewing Company

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson brewery is reaching out to local restaurant workers enduring troubles from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Barrio Brewing Foundation is working with the Tucson Metro Chamber and Greater Tucson Leadership to distribute $25,000 worth of $50 grocery store gift cards to laid off restaurant and bar employees in the city.

With record-setting unemployment claims across the state and country, and multiple restaurants laying off employees amid the statewide shutdown, it's likely a lot of peopl will need that money.

Program managers are asking local restaurant workers who want the gift cards for their employees to reach out by email to toabegody@tucsonchamber.org.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.