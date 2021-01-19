Banner's COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations for January projected nearly 6x higher than October

PHOENIX — Data from the state’s largest hospital network shows hospital admissions for COVID-19 pediatric patients for January is nearly six times higher than in October.

KGUN9's sister station, ABC15 received the internal data from Banner Health that shows nearly 800 children have been admitted to their hospitals across Arizona.

Banner Health shared the below chart graph that shows the number of pediatric patients (under 18) who have been admitted.

In an email, Banner Health said:

Note: These stats for Banner’s Arizona hospitals are not specific to patients treated in the ICU. They also include patients who required lower care.

795 Children (18 years and younger) admitted with COVID since Oct. 1, 2020 In November, 2.5 times more Children were admitted with COVID then in October 2020 In December, 5 times more Children were admitted with COVID then in October 2020 In Jan 2021, it appears 6 times more Children will be admitted with COVID than in October 2020. (January number is projected, not year-to-date.)

A recent report released last week by JAMA Pediatrics found that Arizona saw the second highest rates for pediatric hospitalizations per 100,000 during the study period from May to November.

“At the end of the study, Hawaii and New Hampshire had the lowest rates at 4.3 and 3.4 per 100,000 respectively and South Dakota and Arizona had the highest rates at 33.7 and 32.8 per 100 000,” the study stated.

“Symptoms in children are generally more mild than in adults and almost all pediatric patients can recover and be discharged, but the trend we are seeing with more pediatric COVID-19 patients is concerning," officials with Banner Health said.

Here's the demographics for #Covid19 in Arizona.



Age group under 20 is the second highest age group for cases. pic.twitter.com/CjwGvBWhUT — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) January 18, 2021

Banner Health officials say that they have capacity for children inside their hospitals, and that there is not a capacity issue.

"Parents should ensure their children are engaging safely with others to protect them and reduce further spread of COVID-19 in the community," Banner Health officials said.

