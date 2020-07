Banner Health to add nurses, others in Arizona amid virus

PHOENIX (AP) — The largest health system in Arizona has announced it will add about 1,000 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists to its workforce to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Banner Health Chief Human Resources Officer Naomi Cramer says the company will add 980 new workers, about twice the amount added during a busy flu season, because more care is needed for patients with COVID-19. The nurses and respiratory therapists are traveling health care workers who will take assignments across the country.

The Arizona Republic reported that Banner Health has also hired 49 per diem physicians and expects to hire 20 more to help with demand resulting from the pandemic.