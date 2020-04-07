Banner Health seeking 100,000 homemade face mask donations amid PPE shortages

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Banner Health Foundation is looking for 100,000 hand-crafted face masks to be donated by volunteers, sewing groups, and other companies in Arizona.

In efforts to protect the health and safety of Banner Health employees and patients, the foundation is seeking these masks following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendation to wear face shields on public settings where social distancing protocols are hard to manage.

The CDC is now advising the use of a cloth face shield to cover your face to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Since homemade and hand-crafted comfort face masks are not medical-grade, the masks will not be worn by providers who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, nor will the masks be worn in procedure rooms or isolation areas with Banner-approved PPE.

All hand-crafted comfort masks are accepted, but must be made from material that can be washed and laundered. Donated masks will be professionally cleaned before being give to staff and patients by Prestige Cleaners who have donated its services.

After staff and patients receive the masks they will be asked to personally clean the masks daily.

Donations can be made to Banner Health facilities in Phoenix. Those donating must follow donations instructions that include; placing the masks in a separate box, bag or container in your car's trunk labeled "homemade masks" with the quantity enclosed. Please place other supplies for donation in a separate container. Pull into the donation line at one of the two locations below and remain in your car with the windows up. Open your trunk and a volunteer wearing gloves and a mask will remove your items to be donated.

If you are unable to drop off masks you may mail or ship donated masks and other medical supplies to:

Project C.U.R.E for Banner Health

c/o Travis Gibson

2100 W. 14th St., Building T3

Tempe, AZ 85281

Locations to donate masks in Phoenix:

Project C.U.R.E in Tempe

2100 W. 14th St., Building T3, Tempe

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Banner Olive Branch Senior Center in Sun City

11250 N. 107th Ave., Sun City

A table is set up outside to receive donations.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Call 623-465-6000 upon arrival and a gloved and masked volunteer will come out to remove your donated items from your trunk with no contact.