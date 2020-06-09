Banner Health: Number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in our Arizona ICUs has quadrupled

Banner Health is voicing concern over a growing number of COVID-19 patients needing treatment in its Arizona facilities.

On Monday, Banner said they have seen a "steady climb" of COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, according to their posts on Twitter. They say with that rise in cases, came a rise in Banner intensive care unit patients requiring the use of a ventilator.

Banner, which is the state's largest healthcare delivery system, reported last week that its ICUs were approaching 100% capacity.

Within less than a month, Banner says the number of patients on ventilators has quadrupled. They've also reached capacity for patients receiving a special oxygenation treatment that showed promise in the past few months.

Our ICUs are very busy caring for the sickest of the sick who are battling COVID-19. Since May 15, ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled. Banner Health also recently reached capacity for patients receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. (2/3) — Banner Health (@BannerHealth) June 8, 2020

The Arizona Department of Health Services director has also put other healthcare facilities on alert, sending out a letter over the weekend that told hospitals in our state to "fully activate" their facility emergency plans.

According to health officials, more than 75% of Arizona's ICU beds are in use right now.