Banner Health reinstates no visitor policy at Tucson locations as COVID cases rise

TUCSON, Ariz. — Banner Health announced Tuesday it is reinstating its no visitor policy at its Tucson locations.

As COVID-19 cases increase in Arizona, Banner Health is assuring the safety and security for patients and staff by no longer allowing visitors at Banner UMC or Banner UMC South, effective Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to a press release. The policy includes outpatient and ambulatory locations; clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations.

Below are four exceptions to the visitor restrictions per Banner Health:



Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one guardian or support individual with them.

Laboring mothers may have one support person with them. Doulas will also be permitted but must leave after the birth.

Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility.

End of life visitations will be accommodated.

Those who enter a Banner UMC facility will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness. Masks are required to be worn at all times while inside Banner facilities.

For more information about Banner Health visitor policies, click here.