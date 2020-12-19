Banner Health officials say some morgues at capacity, 49% of all patients being treated for COVID-19

PHOENIX — In a press conference Friday, Banner Health officials are reporting morgue capacity has been exceeded at some hospitals due to recent COVID-19 deaths and 55% of ICU beds in their facilities are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Banner Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel said 49% of all patients are being treated for COVID-19.

"These deaths have caused us to exceed our morgue capacity at some of our hospitals," Bessel said.

Bessel added that Banner Health is using refrigerated trucks to expand morgue capacity at Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix.