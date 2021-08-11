Watch
Banner Health discusses rise in COVID cases due to delta variant

Banner Health raising concerns Tuesday about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Banner Health raising concerns Tuesday about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

According to Banner Health, there are currently 90 COVID patients in their ICU's.

There are 435 state-wide in the ICU. While they are not at capacity, there is a fear the surge could change that.

Chief Clinical Officer Marjorie Bessel said "At this time we are operating without capacity constraints. I will say with the surge we have been reporting out here with the media we are concerned if that trajectory continues."

Travel nurses are being called in for the fall, as cases are expected to increase then.

Banner Health says the number one thing people can do is get vaccinated.

