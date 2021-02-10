AZDHS updates its COVID-19 dashboard providing additional vaccine data

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services released a new update Tuesday for its COVID-19 dashboard, providing more demographic data relating to the state's vaccine administration efforts.

Health officials said the data shows the total number of administered vaccine doses, the total number of vaccines administered each day, the number of unique Arizonans getting their first dose, and the number of Arizonans with the completed series.

Data showing the age, race, ethnicity, and gender of those receiving the vaccine is also being provided.

According to the data as of Tuesday afternoon, almost 50% of the vaccines have been administered to the white population. Only eight percent has been administered to the Hispanic population and almost two percent administered to the Black population. A section dubbed as Other Race/Unknown counting almost 40 percent of people administered was also part of the dashboard in Tuesday's announcement.

Along with the dashboard update, AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ posted a blog explaining the phased approach of the vaccine distribution and how the demographics described are not yet expected to align with general population demographics.

"Due to the phased approach of vaccine distribution, the demographics presented here are not yet expected to align with general population demographics," Dr. Cara Christ said. "For example, the distribution of age or race/ethnicity among the healthcare worker population, protective services category, and education and childcare professionals is not the same as the distribution among the general Arizona population."

Dr. Christ added that the health department expects demographics to become more closely aligned with those of the general population as Arizona begins vaccinating Phase 1C and Phases 2 and 3.