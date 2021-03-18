AZDHS to open 12,000 vaccination appointments at UArizona Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trouble booking a vaccination appointment? You might want to try again Friday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced it would be opening thousands of new appointments at its state-run vaccination PODs each week on Fridays, starting March 19. That includes the site at the University of Arizona, along with three others in Phoenix.

The latest batch of appointments for the week of March 22-28 will open at 11 a.m. Friday on the AZDHS vaccine registration website, or by calling 1-844-542-8201. The AZDHS will announce on its Twitter and Facebook pages the number of appointments available at each site each week. This week, the University of Arizona site will open up 12,000 appointments on Friday.

Those currently eligible to be vaccinated under state guidelines in Pima and Maricopa Counties are:

Anyone age 55 and older

Food and agricultural workers

Grocery store, convenience store and carniceria workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers including buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis and rideshares

State and local government workers

Funeral home workers

So far, more than 1 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Latest vaccinations, cases, deaths in Arizona