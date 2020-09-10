AZDHS orders Tucson strip club shut down over COVID-19 violations

TUCSON, Ariz. — The state health department has ordered a Tucson strip club to close for alleged violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Curves Cabaret -- which sits on Oracle Road, just south of Grant Road -- violated a signed agreement to abide by certain rules that aim to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The AZDHS didn't say which guidelines the business violated -- only that it violated a signed agreement to keep capacity at or below 50%, require masks on customers and employees, ensure physical distancing and other sanitation measures.

Curves Cabaret, like many other businesses, was required to sign the agreement in order to receive permission to reopen.

The closure order, which was issued Wednesday, will remain in place until the AZDHS grants it permission to reopen.