LIVE: AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ, other healthcare workers to receive vaccine

Posted at 4:45 PM, Dec 16, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The director of the Arizona Department of Health Services will publicly receive her first dose of the vaccine Wednesday evening.

Dr. Cara Christ will be among the first in the state to receive the Pfizer vaccine, along with several health care workers and first responders from across the state and among many different health organizations.

The event, at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory in Phoenix, will take place at 5 p.m.

Dr. Christ and the other vaccine recipients will also share their thoughts on what the vaccine means to them and the people they serve.

