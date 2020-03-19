Menu

Average American spent $178.44 on coronavirus supplies, per report

Posted: 8:13 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 23:13:53-04
A sign on a shelf at a QFC grocery store in Kirkland, Wash., advises shoppers Tuesday, March 3, 2020 that all hand sanitizer products are sold out. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. The store is located near the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which has been tied to several cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A study conducted by Lending Tree said that the average American spent $178.44 on supplies to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak.

As of March 13, 63% of Americans purchased supplies to prepare for coronavirus.

Of the 63% who said they are stockpiling in preparing for coronavirus, the most popular items purchased include:

  • Cleaning supplies: 77%
  • Food: 69%
  • Paper products, such as toilet paper: 68%
  • Water: 62%
  • Medication or vitamins: 47%
  • Alcohol: 24%
  • Entertainment, such as books or movies: 13%
  • Office supplies: 6%

Although millennials reportedly spent the most in preparing for the coronavirus, baby boomers were most likely to stockpile on paper products. The study found that parents spend $189.83 while non-parents spent $181.12.

The study also found that 39% of Americans have seen their wages decreased due to coronavirus. Simply put, Americans are spending more while making less because of the virus.

The study gathered responses from 1,050 Americans, including 664 who purchased supplies as of March 13, 2020. More info on the study can be found here .

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

