Attorney: Arizona death row inmate dead from coronavirus

PHOENIX (AP) — A death row inmate became the third prisoner in Arizona prisons to die from the coronavirus.

A federal public defender whose office represented Alfonso Raymond Salazar says the inmate died Thursday at a hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Seven other death row prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is examining Salazar’s death and hasn’t yet determined a cause of death.

The Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry didn’t immediately return a call Thursday evening seeking comment. Salazar was sentenced to die in the 1986 killing of 83-year-old Sara Kaplan in Pima County.