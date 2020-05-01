Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Attorney: Arizona death row inmate dead from coronavirus

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Alfonso Raymond Salazar, who is the third inmate in Arizona's prisons to die from the coronavirus. Dale Baich, a federal public defender whose office represented Salazar in an appeal, said Salazar died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at a hospital from complications of COVID-19. Salazar was sentenced to die for murder and kidnapping convictions in the 1986 death of 83-year-old Sara Kaplan in Pima County. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP)
Virus Outbreak-Arizona
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-01 11:48:34-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A death row inmate became the third prisoner in Arizona prisons to die from the coronavirus.

A federal public defender whose office represented Alfonso Raymond Salazar says the inmate died Thursday at a hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Seven other death row prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is examining Salazar’s death and hasn’t yet determined a cause of death.

The Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry didn’t immediately return a call Thursday evening seeking comment. Salazar was sentenced to die in the 1986 killing of 83-year-old Sara Kaplan in Pima County.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.