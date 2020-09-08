ASU reporting 825 cases among both students and staff

Arizona State University is now reporting 825 known positive cases among employees and the student body on all campuses.

ASU has reported 158 fewer positive cases since last reported Thursday, September 3.

"ASU reports data regarding known current positive COVID-19 cases twice weekly, reflective of data on hand Sunday/Wednesday; we report total known positives for [the] day ending Sunday/Wednesday. These numbers are not cumulative and they are not new daily totals. Over time, people will roll off the positive case count and that will impact the number ASU reports," an ASU spokesperson said.

As of September 6, there are a total of 18 known positives among faculty and staff, which is a .1% positive rate.

There are a total of 807 total known positives among the student body, which is a 1% positive rate.

573 of the known positive cases are off-campus in the metropolitan Phoenix area, ASU says.

There are now 202 in isolation on the ASU Tempe campus, with the remaining in isolation on either the ASU Downtown Phoenix, ASU West or Polytechnic campuses.