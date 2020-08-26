ASU has 161 virus cases, but president says it was expected

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University is reporting 161 current coronavirus cases among students and staff across the university’s four campuses, but President Michael Crow said they were expected because of broad testing.

Crow issued a statement Tuesday evening that said the university has collected samples from more than 32,000 students and staff since Aug. 1. The nation’s largest public university opened its fall semester last week and currently has about 100,000 students and employees coming to its four metro Phoenix campuses on staggered days. Crow also announced tough penalties for students that ignore social distancing guidance.

