As Planet Fitness closes locations, it offers free online workouts

Posted: 3:14 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 18:14:13-04
Matt Petrovick, 24, a financial planner, exercises at Planet Fitness as President Obama delivers his speech on health care on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
As all corporate owned Planet Fitness locations closed last night, the largest chain of gyms in the US said it is offering free workouts on its Facebook page.

Planet Fitness said that the workouts will air live Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET and are no longer than 20 minutes long. Planet Fitness said that no equipment is required. Planet Fitness added that its smartphone app has hundreds of at-home workouts.

The company said that its corporate owned locations will be closed through the end of the month, and that it recommends its franchises follow suit. Planet Fitness said that its members will not pay for the time period when their club is closed.

The live workouts can be seen here.

