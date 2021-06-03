Watch
Arizona's state-run vaccine sites to close by end of June

Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 03, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites, which were touted as a national model, will be shutting down later this month.

The state Department of Health Services announced Thursday all its mass vaccination sites are gradually winding down operations and will be closed by June 28. Health officials pointed to the growing number of options for people to get vaccinated including pharmacies, doctors’ offices and pop-up clinics.

The AZDHS says Saturday, June 5, will be the last day Arizonans can get their first dose of the vaccines at the state-run sites -- including the one at the University of Arizona -- and receive their second dose at the same clinic. After that, Arizonans can still receive their first dose at the sites but will be given information on alternative sites to receive their second shot.

Approximately 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered across state mass vaccination sites. The very first one, which opened in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, drew praise from President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Arizona has reported 322 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

