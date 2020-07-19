Menu

Arizona's rugged individualism poses barrier to mask rules

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks about the latest coronavirus update in Arizona and benefits of wearing a mask during a news conference in Phoenix. With the coronavirus spreading out of control and Arizona cities just beginning to require residents to wear masks in public last month, a few hundred people gathered in Scottsdale to make clear they did not approve of the heavy hand of government telling them to cover their faces. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-19 15:32:55-04

PHOENIX (AP) — As Arizona faces a surge in COVID-19 cases, orders to wear masks have met opposition in some quarters from a sentiment as old as the state.

A visceral opposition to government mandates and a fierce individualism has endured among some in Arizona since the days of the Wild West.

The buzz-off attitude is taking on new importance as the state has become one of the world's top hot spots for the spread of the coronavirus.

The message that “my mask protects you, your mask protects me,” isn’t always well-suited to the mind-your-own-business mentality of a state that produced Barry Goldwater’s small-government conservatism and John McCain’s self-styled “maverick” persona.

