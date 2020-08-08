Arizona's reported virus cases fall as gym standoff sharpens

PHOENIX (AP) — The standoff between Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and health club owners has sharpened with a judge's rejection of the governor's request to delay the process for reopening health clubs now closed for five weeks because of the pandemic.

Judge Timothy Thomason's ruling came as confirmed cases statewide continued to decline.

Arizona health officials Friday reported 1,406 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.

Thomason ruled earlier this week that Ducey's gym closure order violated the clubs' due process rights and said delaying creation of a process to reopen their businesses could further harm their rights as they suffer staggering financial losses.