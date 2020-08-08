Menu

Arizona's reported virus cases fall as gym standoff sharpens

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, a trainer, top, at Mountainside Fitness, works with a client in Phoenix. Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten said Friday, July 3, he would keep his chain open for now. “We are going to stay open until we have our day in court, which is Monday morning,” Hatten said at a Mountainside location in Scottsdale. “If the court does not allow a stay, we will comply and respect the court’s decision. We will deal with being closed again.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 7:35 PM, Aug 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-07 22:35:54-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The standoff between Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and health club owners has sharpened with a judge's rejection of the governor's request to delay the process for reopening health clubs now closed for five weeks because of the pandemic.

Judge Timothy Thomason's ruling came as confirmed cases statewide continued to decline.

Arizona health officials Friday reported 1,406 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.

Thomason ruled earlier this week that Ducey's gym closure order violated the clubs' due process rights and said delaying creation of a process to reopen their businesses could further harm their rights as they suffer staggering financial losses.

