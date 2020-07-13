Arizona will use experimental drug to help COVID-19 patients

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona will be getting 361 cases of the experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir, which appears to help patients with COVID-19 recover faster.

The drug received emergency approval in May by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The shipment comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Arizona deals with a surging number of coronavirus cases.

Health officials reported 2,537 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 86 additional deaths Sunday.

That brings the state's totals to nearly 122,500 COVID-19 cases and more than 2,200 known fatalities.

Arizona became one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots in May after Ducey relaxed stay-home orders and other restrictions.