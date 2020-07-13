Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona will use experimental drug to help COVID-19 patients

items.[0].image.alt
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jul 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-12 20:23:12-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona will be getting 361 cases of the experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir, which appears to help patients with COVID-19 recover faster.

The drug received emergency approval in May by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The shipment comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Arizona deals with a surging number of coronavirus cases.

Health officials reported 2,537 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 86 additional deaths Sunday.

That brings the state's totals to nearly 122,500 COVID-19 cases and more than 2,200 known fatalities.

Arizona became one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots in May after Ducey relaxed stay-home orders and other restrictions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)