Arizona virus hospitalizations below half of pandemic peak

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 200 additional coronavirus deaths as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell below half of the pandemic high from a month ago during the height of the fall and winter surge.

There were 2,507 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds in Arizona as of Wednesday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11. The state reported 1,861 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday as the pandemic totals rose to 791,106 cases and 14,662 deaths.

Maricopa County says it is expanding vaccination eligibility at county sites to adults 65 and older, lowering the age range from 75 and older.

