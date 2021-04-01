Menu

Arizona vaccination rate for COVID passes 30% of population

Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 13:09:34-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 381 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths as the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine passed 30% of the state's population.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 842,192 cases and 16,977 deaths. According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, nearly 2.2 million people have received at least one dose, including nearly 1.4 million people who are fully vaccinated.

There were 604 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds as of Wednesday, the 12th day that the number of hospitalizations has hovered around 600.

