Arizona urges Thanksgiving precautions against virus spread

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are urging residents to take precautions during Thanksgiving gatherings to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The state on Saturday reported 3,628 additional COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths amid increasing hospitalizations.

The state Department of Health Services recommended holding Thanksgiving gatherings outside along with masks, social distancing, and staying home if sick.

The department said people shouldn't let their guard down around anyone who isn't a member of their household.

Arizona has been experiencing a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Officials have cited business and school reopenings and public weariness with COVID-19 precautions.