Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona urges Thanksgiving precautions against virus spread

items.[0].image.alt
Health experts question holiday gatherings during pandemic
Posted at 11:05 AM, Nov 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-21 13:05:44-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are urging residents to take precautions during Thanksgiving gatherings to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The state on Saturday reported 3,628 additional COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths amid increasing hospitalizations.

The state Department of Health Services recommended holding Thanksgiving gatherings outside along with masks, social distancing, and staying home if sick.

The department said people shouldn't let their guard down around anyone who isn't a member of their household.

Arizona has been experiencing a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Officials have cited business and school reopenings and public weariness with COVID-19 precautions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7