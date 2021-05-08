Arizona urged to get more vaccines into Latino neighborhoods

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who became a national figure after her father died of COVID-19 has teamed up with an Arizona congressman to urge increased efforts to bring more vaccine doses into Phoenix's Latino neighborhoods.

Kristin Urquiza joined Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego as he discussed helping organize vaccination events in Latino neighborhoods.

The state on Friday reported that over 3 million people, or nearly 42% of Arizona's population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, over 2.4 million people, or 36% of the state's population, are fully vaccinated.

Also Friday, the state reported 820 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.