Arizona urged to get more vaccines into Latino neighborhoods

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., left, is joined by Kristin Urquiza, right, as they speak at a pop-up informational tent increasing efforts to bring more vaccine doses into Latino neighborhoods at a local shopping plaza Friday, May 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Gallego said he is helping organize vaccination events in Latino neighborhoods, including one May 15 at a west Phoenix high school. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 20:48:04-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who became a national figure after her father died of COVID-19 has teamed up with an Arizona congressman to urge increased efforts to bring more vaccine doses into Phoenix's Latino neighborhoods.

Kristin Urquiza joined Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego as he discussed helping organize vaccination events in Latino neighborhoods.

The state on Friday reported that over 3 million people, or nearly 42% of Arizona's population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, over 2.4 million people, or 36% of the state's population, are fully vaccinated.

Also Friday, the state reported 820 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

