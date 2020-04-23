Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona updates COVID-19 testing criteria to anyone who may have been exposed

Previously limited to high-risk individuals and specific symptoms
items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center, holds a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Virus Outbreak Hospitals Prepare
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 15:13:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Anyone who believes they were exposed to COVID-19 and may be infected will soon be eligible for testing in Arizona.

The news comes from a blog post by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.

"Today, we issued updated standing orders, expanding the criteria for testing to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19," the post reads. "Previously, this order was limited to high-risk individuals and those with specific symptoms."

Dr. Christ says the change comes as testing capacity at hospitals, private medical labs, universities and other health care facilities has increased.

"[U]p until now, the limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and test collection supplies, such as nasal swabs and viral transport media, has been a significant barrier to increased testing," Dr. Christ writes.

"The good news is that our partners have indicated they are now able to obtain the supplies needed to perform additional testing because the supply chain is opening up," she continued.

Dr. Christ says they're telling labs across the state to update their criteria for patient testing for the virus if they have enough testing supplies and PPE to do so.

Read Dr. Christ's full post here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.