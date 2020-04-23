Arizona updates COVID-19 testing criteria to anyone who may have been exposed

TUCSON, Ariz. — Anyone who believes they were exposed to COVID-19 and may be infected will soon be eligible for testing in Arizona.

The news comes from a blog post by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.

"Today, we issued updated standing orders, expanding the criteria for testing to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19," the post reads. "Previously, this order was limited to high-risk individuals and those with specific symptoms."

Dr. Christ says the change comes as testing capacity at hospitals, private medical labs, universities and other health care facilities has increased.

Today, we issued updated standing orders, expanding the criteria for testing to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with #COVID19. Previously, this order was limited to high-risk individuals and those with symptoms. https://t.co/9ivQeLsAqB — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) April 23, 2020

"[U]p until now, the limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and test collection supplies, such as nasal swabs and viral transport media, has been a significant barrier to increased testing," Dr. Christ writes.

"The good news is that our partners have indicated they are now able to obtain the supplies needed to perform additional testing because the supply chain is opening up," she continued.

Dr. Christ says they're telling labs across the state to update their criteria for patient testing for the virus if they have enough testing supplies and PPE to do so.

Read Dr. Christ's full post here.