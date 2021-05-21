Arizona tops CDC rankings in rural county vaccinations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The CDC ranks Arizona first in vaccinations among rural counties, at 60-percent of adults vaccinated.

"There's been a tremendous amount of work by the federal government as well as local county health departments to make sure that the rural areas of Arizona are able to get vaccinated."

Pima County Supervisor, Dr. Matt Heinz, said that's due in part to cooperation from the top-down.

"Having all of the 15 county health departments focusing on the importance of getting vaccines into the rural areas, into these communities."

It's good news he says can be applied to most communities that have taken aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Continuing with that mobile and that pattern of mobile vaccinations."

Those mobile vaccine sites, he said, continue to get shots to rural areas.

"We still have a ways to go, we still need to keep up this effort."

Heinz said 'a ways' describing some groups falling behind on vaccinations in Pima County.

"We really are lagging, especially in the Latino community."

He said only about 1-in-5 Latino adults have been vaccinated so far.

The county's health department reports about 4,000 young people between 12 and 15 years old have gotten the Pfizer vaccine.

"We definitely have a long way to go there because they've only been eligible for days."

Heinz said herd immunity can be achieved.

"We have to get 75-percent of the total population.

Latest data shows 44-percent of the state is vaccinated.