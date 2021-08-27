Arizona surpassed 1 million reported cases of COVID-19 Friday

FULL SECTION: CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA

Arizona surpassed one million reported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to state health officials.

Friday's addition of 3,707 cases pushed the state across the threshold, with 63 new deaths reported, according to AZDHS.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,707 cases and 63 deaths. With these additional cases, Arizona has passed 1 million reported COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 deaths. The surest protection is getting vaccinated. #RollUpYourSleeve https://t.co/8M9oiPZ6bW pic.twitter.com/NinulKCxjl — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) August 27, 2021

Arizona is 13th U.S. state to hit that level of cases after reporting its first case in January of last year.

The state has also experienced more than 18,000 total deaths from the virus.

Hospitals and public health officials are urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated amid debate and court fights over requiring shots and masks.

Vaccinations in Arizona:

New doses reported today: 16,596

Total doses administered: 7,269,137

Total number of people who have received at least 1 dose: 3,997,452

Total number of people who are fully vaccinated: 3,508,536

Percent of population vaccinated: 55.6%

Vaccinations in Pima County:

New doses reported today: 2,027

Total doses administered: 955,460

Total number of people who have received at least 1 dose: 537,810

Total number of people who are fully vaccinated: 475,309Percent of population vaccinated: 51.5%

MAP: Zip code vaccinations by day

