Arizona surpassed 1 million reported cases of COVID-19 Friday

FULL SECTION: CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA
Arizona surpassed one million reported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to state health officials.
Friday's addition of 3,707 cases pushed the state across the threshold, with 63 new deaths reported, according to AZDHS.
Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,707 cases and 63 deaths. With these additional cases, Arizona has passed 1 million reported COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 deaths. The surest protection is getting vaccinated. #RollUpYourSleeve https://t.co/8M9oiPZ6bW pic.twitter.com/NinulKCxjl— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) August 27, 2021
Arizona is 13th U.S. state to hit that level of cases after reporting its first case in January of last year.
The state has also experienced more than 18,000 total deaths from the virus.
Hospitals and public health officials are urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated amid debate and court fights over requiring shots and masks.
Vaccinations in Arizona:
New doses reported today: 16,596
Total doses administered: 7,269,137
Total number of people who have received at least 1 dose: 3,997,452
Total number of people who are fully vaccinated: 3,508,536
Percent of population vaccinated: 55.6%
Vaccinations in Pima County:
New doses reported today: 2,027
Total doses administered: 955,460
Total number of people who have received at least 1 dose: 537,810
Total number of people who are fully vaccinated: 475,309Percent of population vaccinated: 51.5%