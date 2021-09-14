Arizona suing Biden administration over vaccine mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over the recently announced vaccine mandates for federal workers and private businesses.

In a news release, Brnovich's office says the lawsuit is the first to challenge the federal mandates.

Last week, President Biden announced that the federal government would require all its employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The president also announced that businesses with more than 100 employees would have to require vaccinations or undergo weekly testing under OSHA safety regulations.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Brnovich argues the mandate violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th amendment, which was passed in the Reconstruction era after the Civil War and barred discrimination of former slaves. The lawsuit specifically cites migrants who have entered the country illegally who are not subject to a vaccination mandate, arguing the mandate favors migrants over American citizens.

Last week, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey derided the mandates as "dictatorial" and called them "egregious big government overreach."

In a speech Thursday, Biden argued the unvaccinated were holding the U.S. back from moving beyond the virus.

"Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free," Biden said.

