Arizona State Veteran Home nurses honored during 'Skilled Nursing Care' week in AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's 'Skilled Nursing Care' week in Arizona and the state veteran home in Tucson celebrated Tuesday with a couple of events.

Chick-fil-A donated lunch, honored staff working around the clock.

CNA Arizona State Veteran Home Michelle Manchaca said "It's just nice to see the community support us and trying to keep us from going out and prevent us from having to get our own lunches. It helps because less contact out in public and also dont have to bring it back into our facility as well."

Residents at the Arizona State Veteran Home were able to see their families in-person today for the first time since March.

They stayed indoors and were placed in front of windows while loved ones were outside.